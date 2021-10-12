'Extraordinarily talented' Offaly music producer picks up award for his work on chart topping album

An Offaly music producer has picked up an IMRO Number 1 award for his work on a chart topping album.

Dara Quilty and Ronan Nolan of Apella picked up an IMRO Number 1 Award in recognition of the album ‘1963′ , which reached No.1 on the Independent Irish Album Chart following its release in April.

Speaking after picking up the award, Dara credited the work of Offaly producer Joe Egan in the making of the album.

He said, "a special thank you to Joe Egan of The Nutshed Studio in Clara, Co. Offaly for everything. An extraordinarily talented producer, musician and true friend. Thank you.”

Joe Egan with the IMRO Aaward.

The album was mixed by Joe at “The Nut Shed Studio” which he owns and operates in Clashawaun in Clara. Artists from all over the country avail of the facilities at the studio.

100% of the proceeds from sales of the physical album went directly to The Marie Keating Foundation’s Positive Living support group, Survive and Thrive programme, BRCA awareness and support programme and School’s Cancer Awareness Programme raising €10,410 of much needed funds.

You can download a copy of the album by clicking here