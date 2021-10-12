Search

12/10/2021

'Extraordinarily talented' Offaly music producer picks up award for his work on chart topping album

'Extraordinarily talented' Offaly music producer picks up award for work on chart topping album

'Extraordinarily talented' Offaly music producer picks up award for work on chart topping album

Reporter:

Reporter

An Offaly music producer has picked up an IMRO Number 1 award for his work on a chart topping album.

Dara Quilty and Ronan Nolan of Apella picked up an IMRO Number 1 Award in recognition of the album ‘1963′ , which reached No.1 on the Independent Irish Album Chart following its release in April.

Speaking after picking up the award, Dara credited the work of Offaly producer Joe Egan in the making of the album.

He said, "a special thank you to Joe Egan of The Nutshed Studio in Clara, Co. Offaly for everything. An extraordinarily talented producer, musician and true friend. Thank you.”

Joe Egan with the IMRO Aaward. 

The album was mixed by Joe at “The Nut Shed Studio” which he owns and operates in Clashawaun in Clara. Artists from all over the country avail of the facilities at the studio.

100% of the proceeds from the sale of this album are going directly to The Marie Keating Foundation specifically to help fund the outstanding support services they provide to women affected by Breast Cancer.

100% of the proceeds from sales of the physical album went directly to The Marie Keating Foundation’s Positive Living support group, Survive and Thrive programme, BRCA awareness and support programme and School’s Cancer Awareness Programme raising €10,410 of much needed funds.

You can download a copy of the album by clicking here

Offaly gardaí rescue life buoys after 'some genius' dumped them in canal

Closed Offaly power station could be turned back on during 'energy emergencies'

Concerns for children's safety at 'dangerous' road crossing near primary school

PICTURE SPECIAL: Huge gallery of pictures of Junior Infants classes in Offaly

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media