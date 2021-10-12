Offaly gardaí rescue life buoys after 'some genius' dumped them in canal

Gardaí in Tullamore were on an important rescue mission at the weekend as they fished a number of ring buoys out of the canal.

Ring buoys are placed on the canal as life-savers if someone gets into distress.

Gardaí blasted those who threw thiese ring buoys into the canal but a number of gardaí and locals cleverly used a stick to fish them out of the water and restore them at the canalside.

"So some genius or geniuses decided it would be a great idea to throw the life buoys into the canal over the last few days," Offaly gardaí said.

"Tullamore Gardaí out with some local help retrieved them all from the water and replaced them."

"If you have any information as to who may have done this we would love to know."

