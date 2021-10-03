Search

03/10/2021

Top five finish for Shane Lowry at Alfed Dunhill Links Championship on European Tour

03/10/2021

Shane Lowry has finished in the top five at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland. 

A birdie on the 18th hole at St Andrew's secured a tie for fourth place for the Offaly man just a week after he was playing in the Ryder Cup. 

He finished with a bogey free four under par round to complete the tournament on 15 under par. Alongside Gerry McManus, Shane finished fifth in the team event on 32 under par.

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is played across three courses in Scotland, the Old Course St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns. 

Shane was consistently strong across the four rounds shooting rounds of 71, 67, 67 and 68.

The tournament was won by former Masters Champion Danny Willett on 18 under par. 

