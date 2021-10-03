Top five finish for Shane Lowry at Alfed Dunhill Links Championship on European Tour

Top five finish for Shane Lowry at Alfed Dunhill Links Championship
Shane Lowry has finished in the top five at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.
A birdie on the 18th hole at St Andrew's secured a tie for fourth place for the Offaly man just a week after he was playing in the Ryder Cup.
He finished with a bogey free four under par round to complete the tournament on 15 under par. Alongside Gerry McManus, Shane finished fifth in the team event on 32 under par.
The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is played across three courses in Scotland, the Old Course St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.
Shane was consistently strong across the four rounds shooting rounds of 71, 67, 67 and 68.
The tournament was won by former Masters Champion Danny Willett on 18 under par.
Paul Galvin (extreme right), pictured with Mary’s Meals supporters on the Step by Step to Feed the next Child fundraiser through Offaly, where some walked over 200km in aid of the charity
Colaiste Choilm student Sam Bracken with his Computer Studies teacher Jim Enright (left) and school principal Tadhg O’Sullivan
New apartments and a retail outlet are being proposed for Church Street in Tullamore (Pic Google Maps)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.