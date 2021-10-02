Shane Lowry right in contention going into final round of Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Shane Lowry is right in contention going into the final round of Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.
He shot a five under par round today on the Old Course at St Andrew's and is in a tie for second place going into the final round alongside Tyrell Hatton, Richard Bland and fellow Irish golfer John Murphy.
That group are on 11 under for the tournament, three shots behind leader Danny Willett.
The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is played across three courses in Scotland, the Old Course St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.
In the Pro-Am team event, Shane Lowry and Gerry McManus are just one shot off the lead on 26 under par..
The final round will be played at St Andrew's on Sunday.
