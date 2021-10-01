Search

01/10/2021

Shane Lowry shoots up the leaderboard at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Shane Lowry has shot up the leaderboard at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship after Round 2. 

The Offaly man shot a five under par second round to lie in a tie for seventh on six under par going into the weekend. He is four shots off the lead which is held by his Ryder Cup playing partner Tyrell Hatton. 

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is played across three courses in Scotland, the Old Course St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

After shooting a one under par round at Carnoustie on Thursday, Shane was playing at Kingsbarns today. Over his 18 holes, he had six birdies, an eagle and three bogies to push himself well inside the top ten. 

In the Pro Am team event, Shane and his playing partner Gerry McManus are in a tie for 12th position. The top 20 teams and the top 60 professionals make it through to the weekend.

They will play their third round on the iconic Old Course at St Andrew's on Saturday.

