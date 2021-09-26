WATCH: Shane Lowry is absolutely loving the Ryder Cup after winning in the fourballs on Saturday

Shane Lowry, left, and Tyrrell Hatton of Team Europe during their Saturday afternoon fourballs.Photo by Tom Russo/Sportsfile
While the European team are struggling overall at the Ryder Cup, Shane Lowry is proudly flying the flag for Offaly after a brilliant win in his fourball yesterday alongside Tyrell Hatton.
Up against Harris English, Shane birdied the first three holes and six in total before draining a match winning putt on the last.
Europe trail by 11-5 going into the 12 singles matches today needing to win nine of them to retain the trophy.
It seems like an almost impossible task but if the European team all show the same raw emotion as Lowry, it might not be over yet.
Just watch these brilliant reactions from the Offaly man on Saturday.
@ShaneLowryGolf #TeamEurope #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/gE09zOAOGF— Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 25, 2021
Shane Lowry energy! #TeamEurope #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/M8l8zpkrXL— Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 25, 2021
Shane Lowry is pumped #TeamEurope #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/V1MKOAndzV— Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 25, 2021
And his playing partner Tyrell Hatton joined the party down the stretch....
#TeamEurope #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/AdMrvFNBp3— Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 25, 2021
And this was Shane's reaction when he drained a par putt on the last to win the match.... GO ON SHANE!!!!
WHAT IT MEANS! #TeamEurope #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/0QYIy0qTov— Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 25, 2021
