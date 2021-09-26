Search

26/09/2021

WATCH: Shane Lowry is absolutely loving the Ryder Cup after winning in the fourballs on Saturday

Shane Lowry, left, and Tyrrell Hatton of Team Europe during their Saturday afternoon fourballs

Shane Lowry, left, and Tyrrell Hatton of Team Europe during their Saturday afternoon fourballs.Photo by Tom Russo/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Reporter

While the European team are struggling overall at the Ryder Cup, Shane Lowry is proudly flying the flag for Offaly after a brilliant win in his fourball yesterday alongside Tyrell Hatton. 

Up against Harris English, Shane birdied the first three holes and six in total before draining a match winning putt on the last. 

Europe trail by 11-5 going into the 12 singles matches today needing to win nine of them to retain the trophy.

It seems like an almost impossible task but if the European team all show the same raw emotion as Lowry, it might not be over yet. 

Just watch these brilliant reactions from the Offaly man on Saturday.

And his playing partner Tyrell Hatton joined the party down the stretch....

And this was Shane's reaction when he drained a par putt on the last to win the match.... GO ON SHANE!!!!

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media