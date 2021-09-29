Plans unveiled to convert popular Offaly pub into townhouses

Plans unveiled to turn popular Offaly pub into townhouses. FILE PIC
Plans have been unveiled to convert a popular Offaly pub into three townhouses.
Plans for the development of the Sunrise Inn on Townsend Street and New Road East, Birr are set to be lodged shortly with Offaly County Council
The development will consist of the change of use of the existing pub to three, two-storey townhouses which will be two, three and four bedroom units.
An existing doorway will be blocked and there will be adjustments to existing windows along with the demolition of an existing single storey extension to form individual outdoor areas for use by the residents.
There will also be separate gated access for residents.
