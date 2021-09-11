Search

11/09/2021

Major changes to traffic flow planned for centre of Offaly town

Road works

Road works on the Frank Drohan Road in Clonmel will be suspended for a month from this Friday

Reporter:

Reporter

Major changes to the traffic flow are being planned for an Offaly town

Offaly County Council has released details of proposed traffic calming measures and traffic management works for Kilcormac. 

It is being proposed to take to undertake traffic calming and traffic management measures in Kilcormac, in particular in and around the junctions of the N52 and L-60411 (Fairgreen Street), L-7023 (Bord Na Mona Road), L-60414 (Tea Lane) and R437 (Cloghan Road).

The following works are being proposed;

• Construct a raised table at the junction of Bord Na Mona Road/N52.
• Construct a raised table and other trafficcalming works at the junction of Fairgreen Street/N52.
• Traffic calming works at Junction of R437/N52.
• Make Tea Lane one-waysouthbound (FromN52 to Fairgreen Street).
• Make Fairgreen Street one-way south bound (for approx. 100m from N52 to theGreen).
• Road markings and signage.

Plans and particulars of the proposed traffic calming /traffic management works are available to see by clicking here

MEMORY LANE: How many familiar faces will you spot in these team pictures from the Offaly archives?

Offaly councillors reject State advice and extend Tullamore's retail core

PROPERTY WATCH: Magnificent home in Tullamore is now up for sale at staggering price - Take a look around

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media