Fundraising cycle for new defibrillator for Tullamore church
A fundraising cycle is set to take place for new defibrillator for Tullamore church
Tom Whelan from Tullamore Parish Centre is undertaking a 100km cycle to raise funds for the new defibrillator.
The defibrillator will be placed on the grounds of the Church of the Assumption, replacing its predecessor which is now obsolete.
Along with sourcing the lifesaving machine, the parish hope to provide training on its use and the approximate total cost is €5,000.
Tom will cycle the 100km on September 22 next.
