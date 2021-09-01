Offaly players dominate list of top 20 players from the All Ireland U-20 Championship

Offaly players dominate the list of top 20 players from the All Ireland U-20 Championship.

Championship sponsors Eirgrid have announced the top 20 players from this year’s sensational U20 Football Championship with the annual U20 awards. Additionally, The EirGrid U20 Player of the Year and the Manager of the Year have also been announced.

In total six of Offaly's All-Ireland heroes make the Top 20 including the entire half-forward line. They are Lee Pearson, John Furlong, Cathal Flynn, Cathal Donoghue, Cormac Egan and Jack Bryant.

Offaly also scooped the top individual awards.

Offaly forward Jack Bryant was the tournament’s standout player and has been named the 2021 EirGrid U20 Player of the Year.

Offaly Manager Declan Kelly has been named as the EirGrid Manager of the Year after a remarkable campaign which saw Offaly winning the U20 Leinster Championship and being crowned the U20 All-Ireland champions for only the second time in the county’s history. Kelly put a huge amount of time and effort into developing these young players and is a deserving winner of this year’s award in what was an historic year for the Faithful County.

All-Ireland finalists Roscommon have four players included in this year’s list with Colin Walsh, Patrick Gavin, Daire Cregg and James Fitzpatrick all making the top 20. Ulster Champions Down have three players included in this year’s list with Charlie Smyth, Tom Smyth and Shealan Johnston. Munster Champions Cork have three representatives on the list, Diarmaid Phelan, Jack Cahalane and David Buckley, with the remaining four slots going to Dublin’s Rory Dwyer, Tipperary’s Seán O'Connor, Seán Jones of Monaghan and Ruairí Keane of Mayo.

EirGrid 20 U20

Tom Smyth (Down)

Charlie Smyth (Down)

Lee Pearson (Offaly)

John Furlong (Offaly)

Colin Walsh (Roscommon)

Paddy Gavin (Roscommon)

Diarmaid Phelan (Cork)

Ruairí Keane (Mayo)

Rory Dwyer (Dublin)

Cathal Flynn (Offaly)

Cathal Donoghue (Offaly)

Cormac Egan (Offaly)

Jack Bryant (Offaly)

Daire Craig (Roscommon)

James Fitzpatrick (Roscommon)

Seán Jones (Monaghan)

Shealan Johnston (Down)

Jack Cahalane (Cork)

David Buckley (Cork)

Seán O'Connor (Tipperary)