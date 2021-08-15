IN PICTURES: Brilliant gallery of pictures of Offaly's incredible win in the All-Ireland U-20 Final

Offaly won the All-Ireland U-20 Football Final this afternoon with a 1-14 to 1-11 win over Roscommon in Croke Park
CLICK ON NEXT> ABOVE TO GO THROUGH ALL THE FULL GALLERY OF PICTURES
Enjoy this amazing gallery of pictures from today's final. All pics from Sportsfile
More News
Patrick Dunne from Ballbreakers Motorcycle Club handing over all donations raised from their Bike Run to George Meares on the August Bank Holiday Monday
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.