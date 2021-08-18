Number of patients with Covid-19 at Tullamore Hospital beginning to creep up but numbers remain low

The number of patients with Covid-19 at Tullamore Hospital is beginning to creep up but the numbers remain low compared to other hospitals in the country.

According to the latest figures from the HSE, one patient with the virus was admitted to Tullamore Hospital on Tuesday bringing the total number of patients with confirmed cases of the virus to three which is among the lowest in the country. There is also one patient with a suspected case of the virus in the hospital. None of the patients are being treated in the hospital's Critical Care Unit.

However while the number of cases of Covid-19 at the hospital remain low, pressure on beds remains high. The HSE is reporting that there was just one available general bed in Tullamore Hospital as of 8pm on Tuesday with no available beds in ICU.

According to the latest Trolley Watch figures from the INMO, six patients were on trolleys in the hospital's Emergency Department this morning waiting for a bed to become available.

Elsewhere in the Midlands, there are five patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Portlaoise hospital, five in Ballinasloe and ten in Mullingar. There were a total of 230 patients hospitalised with confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland as of 8pm on Tuesday.