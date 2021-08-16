16/08/2021

Search our Archive

Lowry and Harrington support Offaly charity draw

Lowry and Harrington support Offaly charity draw

At the launch of the draw were Mary Murphy, Offaly Hospice, Sean O'Brien and Humphrey O'Connor, Offaly Hospice

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

A  MONSTER Ryder Cup Draw is being organised by the Faithful Golf Society with all proceeds going to the Offaly Hospice fund.   

The draw takes place on September 25 to coincide with the Ryder Cup.    Top prizes have been sponsored by both Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington.

"Our golf society decided to organise a draw to assist the Offaly Hospice fund and we decided  that it would be ideal to organise it to coincide with the Ryder Cup seeing that Shane Lowry will be on the team and Padraig Harrington will be Captain.    There is already keen interest in the draw considering that both have donated prizes that many would love to win" outlined Sean O' Brien, Faithful Golf Society Captain.

"Shane Lowry has donated the flag from the 18th Green when he won the Open, this will be framed.    Padraig Harring has donated a framed Kartel Shirt which he wore when winning the Volvo Tournament in the US.    We also have a beautiful oil painted portrait of Shane Lowry by local artist, Ester Lambe, which will be framed.    Waterford and Tipperary Crystal, with a value of €700, has also been donated.    We will have numerous other valuable  prizes also" continued Sean O' Brien.

Official Offaly Hospice buckets will be available at various locations and people will simply place €5 in an envelope, with their name and mobile contact, which they put in the bucket.  People can buy entry tickets at the Offaly Hospice shop in Offaly St; the Parish Centre, Thomas St. ;  local Golf Clubs; Central Hotel, Main St., Tullamore; other locations will be announced next week.    You can also contact Committee members  Noel Kelly, 087 2765885; Sean O' Brien, 086 3892854; Martin O' Connor, 083 1017012; Enda Mollen, 086 3235056.

The organisers would like to thank the following sponsors who have kindly donated prizes and subscriptions. Shane Lowry; Padraig Harrington; Central Hotel; Denis O' Connell, Dolan's Pharmacy; Seamie O' Connor and Ernst Pohl; Eilish Fogarty, Artist; Ester Lambe, Artist; Michael McGrath, Photographer;  Aidan Colgan, Colgans Sports, Portarlington; Galvin For Men; Time For Me, Salon; Jean and Judy Boyle, Creggan Transport, Crossmaglen; Green Fees from Golf Clubs which will be announced next week.

Offaly dressing room a sea of content calm as enormity of big win sets in

Interviews with: Jack Bryant, Cathal Flynn, Cathal Donoghue, Aaron Kellaghan and Ed Cullen

Latest update on new Covid-19 cases in each area in Offaly

Lucky Offaly punter lands big win from €5 bet

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media