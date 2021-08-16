Latest update on new Covid-19 cases in each area in Offaly

The latest figures detailing the number Covid-19 cases in each local electoral area in Offaly show that new cases have

The latest county Covid-19 case numbers are from July 27 to August 9.

According to the figures from the HSE, the number of new cases has risen in the Tullamore Area in the last two weeks after dropping dramatically last week. There were 69 new cases this week compared to 59 in the previous 14 days. The 14 Day incidence Rate for the Tullamore Area has risen to 236.6 cases per 100,000.

The number of new cases in the Birr Area has increased significantly in the last week and now has the highest number of new cases in the county. Latest figures from the HSE show that there were 83 new cases in the last two weeks compared to 59 in the preceding 14 days. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the area for the area is now up to 325.8 cases per 100,000.

The Edenderry Area has seen a drop in new cases in the last week. There were 59 new cases in area in the last 14 days compared to 73 in the previous two weeks. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the Edenderry Area now stands at 252.9 cases per 100,000.

The 14 Day Incidence Rate for Ireland stands at 422.5 cases per 100,000.