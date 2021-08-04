Search our Archive

04/08/2021

WARNING - Hedgecutting taking place on busy road linking Offaly and Laois this week

WARNING - Hedgecutting taking place today on busy road linking Offaly and Laois

WARNING - Hedgecutting taking place today on busy road linking Offaly and Laois

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Motorists and other road users travelling between Portlaoise and Tullamore are being warned of delays this week due to Laois County Council hedgecutting at junctions.

The council advises of stop go boards and a convoy on the N80 from Mountmellick to the county boundary with Offaly.

The council says the hedge cutting at junctions will be carried out from Upper Forest to Moneyquid near Killeigh.

The work is being carried out on or between 8am on August 4 to 6pm on August 7

Wildflower roundabouts a 'welcome distraction' in Tullamore

Odds slashed on Barry Cowen being the next leader of Fianna Fail

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie