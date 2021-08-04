Wildflower roundabouts a 'welcome distraction' in Tullamore

The roundabout at Cloncollig as captured by Michael McGrath
"The creation of wildflower areas on our roundabouts is very welcome and they are a pleasant distraction.”
That's according to Tullamore based councillor Sean O'Brien who added: “They are very decorative and they are also a source of food for our bees who are under pressure. They also save on mowing and will allow a diverse range of our smaller creatures to develop their habitats."
"At present there are three roundabouts in Tullamore planted with wildflowers and it is expected that this will increase next year. I will be asking the Council to consider other open spaces for planting also, especially areas which are unused, including some spaces in housing estates. Some areas could be developed as walk through wildflower areas which could become play areas for young children. This development could be done in conjunction with residents associations," concluded Cllr O' Brien.
