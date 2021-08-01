IRELAND WEATHER: Weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for the weather to be changeable and unsettled with showers or longer spells of rain with temperatures around average for the time of year.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Bank Holiday Monday from Met Eireann is for the day to be cloudy with outbreaks of rain over the western half of the country, though it will be drier and brighter further east. Rain will spread to most areas through the morning, turning light and patchy as it does with eastern parts of Ulster and Leinster holding mostly dry. The rain will clear to the southeast in the afternoon, followed by sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in a light westerly breeze.

It will be mostly dry and clear early on Monday night, however there will be well scattered showers lingering overnight, most likely near southern coasts. There will be a good deal of high cloud around, with thicker cloud spreading into western coastal counties towards dawn. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in light southerly or variable winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann states that rain will develop in the southwest from early morning, with hazy sunshine elsewhere and scattered showers to start the day. Showers will become more widespread during the day. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in a light to moderate southerly breeze.

Many of the showers will die out early on Tuesday night with drier conditions developing, however a few will continue through the night. Overall a rather cloudy night with limited clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees with light to moderate southeasterly winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for the day to start dry in the morning in many areas with sunny spells developing and just well scattered showers. Showers will become quite widespread through the afternoon and some will be heavy, possible thundery. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees in a light south to southeast breeze. Becoming dry for a time early Wednesday night as showers ease, and largely clear with just high cloud. However rain will move into parts of the west and south towards dawn. Lows of 10 to 14 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for a wet and cloudy day with outbreaks of rain or showers spreading to most regions, turning heavy at times. Highs of 16 to 20 degrees. The rain will likely continue overnight. Light or moderate easterly winds, possibly breezier near the southern coast.

According to Met Eireann, it will continue unsettled later in the week with low pressure situated near Ireland bringing further rain or showers. Temperatures will remain around average.