Offaly GAA club's massive Lotto jackpot won
The massive lotto jackpot of an Offaly GAA Club has been won.
The lucky winner will pocket €15,800 Gracefield GAA lotto.
The winner is Marian Bryan from Portarlington.
The club announced the jackpot winner this week.
"Congratulations Marian who has won the Gracefield Gaa Lotto. We have a winner!! Congratulations Marian !!! And to our other winners on the night. We go again Tuesday August 3."
The winning numbers were 12, 26, 18 and 6. There were five other winners of €50 each; Joe Hurley, David Monagher, Lil Geoghegan, Claire Bryan and Jackie Fitzpatrick. Next week's jackpot is €2,000.
Play their lotto via local sellers on online at smartlotto.ie/gracefield-gaa/results/
