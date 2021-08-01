WATCH: Best man in Offaly produces epic video 'speech' for his brother's wedding!

A Best Man in Offaly went to incredible lengths to put together an amazing production for his speech at a recent wedding.

Ian 'Jack' Monaghan was the Best Man for the recent wedding of his brother Brian and Laura Watts. Brian is from Clara with Laura from just across the Westmeath border in Rosemount. The happy couple were married on July 10 in the Mullingar Park Hotel

Ian drafted in the entire bridal party for his speech and also enlisted the talents of Stephen Rosney from Rosney Media Productions to put the video together.

The full cast was Jack Monaghan, Beckie Balfe, MaryAnn Adamson, Adam Flynn, Aaron Flynn, Rachel Watts, Becky Evans, Brian Kelly, Karen Monaghan and Joey Deehan and they went above and beyond for a Best Man's speech the happy couple will never forget!!!

And watch out for the groom's epic Irish Dancing!

IF YOU HAVE A STORY, PICTURE OR A VIDEO FOR THE OFFALY EXPRESS, WE'D LOVE TO HEAR FROM YOU? SEND US A MESSAGE ON FACEBOOK OR EMAIL news@offalyexpress.ie