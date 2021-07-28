WEATHER WARNING: Rain and Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ireland with risk of localised flooding
A Status Yellow Rain and Thunderstorm Warning for Ireland has been issued by Met Éireann.
The Weather Warning predicts widespread showers and thunderstorms, with longer spells of rain at times.
There is also potential for localised flooding, especially in the northwest, they say.
It is valid from now until 7am tomorrow, Thursday July 29, 2021.
It says that thunderstorms may cause some disruption today.
A warning has also been issued by the Met Office in Northern Ireland for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Tyrone and Derry.
That warning is valid to 6pm this evening.
