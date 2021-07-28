Offaly manager happy with another routine win as Cup Final beckons

THERE wasn't much that needed to be said after Offaly recorded a very comfortable 6-30 to 0-11 win over Wicklow in the Christy Ring Cup semi-final in O'Connor Park on Saturday afternoon last.

It was a decent, professional performance by Offaly, who hit the ground running and killed off the game early on to qualify for a final against Derry.

Offaly manager Michael Fennelly remarked afterwards:

“It was good to get the result. We got some early goals which gave us a bit of comfort. They had a man sent off quite early as well so that made the job a bit easier. All in all, happy enough.

“Definitely there are some things to look at and work on a bit but the boys did well. They scored 6-30 and that is good scoring.”

Apart from 22 wides, there weren't many negatives in the Offaly performance.

“We got the result. The perfect performance, you might get one every couple of years. We have something to do work on as well. I wasn't aware of the wide count. I knew it was high but 22 wides is way too high to be honest at this level. That needs to be worked on.

“Derry are a physical team and no doubt that will be a big challenge. We are looking forward to getting back to Croke Park. It will be nice for a lot of these boys who haven't played there. The only exception is Shane Dooley and that was a number of years ago. That is something exciting for players to look forward to.”

When it was suggested that Offaly's performance was better than it had been in the first game against Sligo, he said:

“We hit the ground running and got one or two goals early on. That kind of settled lads. We had eleven points built up in the first quarter against Sligo, here we had 3-5 or 3-6. The goals are a help and they kill off a team a bit earlier. They had a man sent off as well. It made life easier. All in all, happy. We are in our own back yard here and we like playing in O'Connor Park. It was nice to have supporters there as well.”