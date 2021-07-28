Offaly people invited to walk in for Covid-19 vaccination this weekend

IT will be possible to avail of a no appointment vaccination at the Tullamore Court Hotel, on Sunday and Monday of the August Bank Holiday Weekend.

On Sunday August 1 people can walk in from 8am to 2pm and on Monday August 2 the time is 8am to 8pm.

Those in the 12 to 15 year old age group are now being offered an nRNA vaccine.

To date, two mRNA vaccines have been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for use in this age group – Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. During clinical trials the estimate for efficacy of both vaccines was reported as 100% in these age groups.

The minister for health Stephen Donnelly said: "I am delighted to be in a position to confirm that our young people will be offered an opportunity to protect themselves from COVID-19. Yesterday, I announced that the vaccine registration portal was opening to all those aged 16 and 17 years old and today’s announcement is an important step in offering that same protection to our younger population. "The outstanding progress of our COVID-19 vaccination programme continues. To date, we have administered 5.55 million doses. This has resulted in a marked reduction in levels of severe disease and hospitalisation and enabled us to continue with the safe reopening of Irish society."