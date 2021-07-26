Rising Offaly star named on GAA Minor Football Team of the Year

A rising Offaly star has been named on the 2020 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Football Team.

Daingean's Cathal Ryan was selected at wing back on the team. Offaly made it to the 2020 Leinster Minor Final played in June and lost out by a single point to Meath.

He was also drafted into the U-20 panel ahead of the memorable Leinster Final win over Dublin last week.

This year’s Electric Ireland Minor Football Team of the Year features six players from All-Ireland champions Derry, All-Ireland finalists, Kerry have four players represented. Leinster champions, Meath contribute two players to the team while Monaghan, Offaly and Roscommon each have one representative on this year’s team.

Matthew Downey, captain of the Derry Minor Football team has been named as the 2020 Electric Ireland Minor Football Player of the Year. The Lavey forward was consistently brilliant throughout the campaign and showed maturity beyond his years by stepping up to score a phenomenal penalty in added time of the All-Ireland Final, securing a first Minor title for the Oak Leaf County since 2002.

The team was selected by a panel of GAA experts and was determined in part by Electric Ireland’s ‘Player of the Week’ initiative on Twitter.

2020 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Football Team of the Year

1. Kian McGonigle (Derry and Dungiven)

2. Liam Kelly (Meath and Ratoath)

3. Lee Brady (Derry and Bellaghy)

4. Dara O’Callaghan (Kerry and Kilcummin)

5. Oisín Maunsell (Kerry and Na Gaeil)

6. Eoin McEvoy (Derry and Magherafelt)

7. Cathal Ryan (Offaly and Daingean)

8. Connor Eccles (Monaghan and Cremartin)

9. Paudie O’Leary (Kerry and Gneeveguilla)

10. Mark Doherty (Derry and Newbridge)

11. Matthew Downey (Derry and Lavey)

12. Keith Evans (Kerry and Keel)

13. Conor Hand (Roscommon and St Brigid’s)

14. Lachlan Murray (Derry and Desertmartin)

15. Eoghan Frayne (Meath and Summerhill)