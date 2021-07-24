Search our Archive

24/07/2021

Fifteen places in Offaly we can rename to turn them into sun destinations

15 Offaly places we can rename to make the county a sun destination

15 Offaly places we can rename to make the county a sun destination

Reporter:

Justin Kelly & Damian Moran

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

With Ireland still basking in the glorious sunshine of a heatwave (for now), who needs to head abroad for the sun. 

And with very few people heading to foreign destinations this year we have 

Ferbanegirola

The sun capital of Offaly, surely. Before you know it, Ryanair will be flying over plane loads of flip-flop, soccer jersey wearing holidaymakers. A Midlands airport will be required!

Pollaghmolinos

A bit of sun and the tourists will be flocking for a week on the banks of the canal while partying the night away at The Pull Inn's legendary cocktail hour

The Geashelles

A destination for the more discerning with more than a few spare euro burning a hole in their pockets. Not much clear blue sea but plenty of green grass.

Claranapa

The hotspot for Leaving Cert holidays, booze and heart-thumping dance music, Clara would certainly be transformed. We think they'd handle it well, in fairness!

Ballyforetaventura

A tropical oasis on the outskirts of Edenderry. The sleepy townland between the North Offaly town and Daingean could soon be flooded with sun-kissed holidaymakers. 

Killeighsadasi

For those wanting to venture that little bit further, Killeighsadasi will be the ultimate Turkish delight in Offaly! You'd have to be fierce adventurous to tackle this trip!

Rahanzarote 

The old reliable. Rahanzarote would never let you down and the arguments over whether the old or new town is best will rage for years. 

Candoon

Forget Mexico! Candoon will be the new honeymoon destination for loved up couple's the world over. We can certainly see Vinny Claffey pulling on a sombrero and starting a mariachi band to entertain the masses. 

Birrbados

The sophistication of this hotspot could only find a parallel in the heritage town of Birr. We can see floral print shirts and fancy cocktails with umbrellas among sunbathers at the castle!

Boora Boora

Already has a top-class attraction with the Lough Boora Discvoery Park. Add a couple of palm trees and Bob's your uncle

Tullamajorca 

The beating heart of the Offaly resort experience. Party on one side, quiet escape on the other. Something for everyone.

Kilcormykonos

Offaly's answer to the stylish Greek island resort. We even have the weather now to compete. We just need a grant from the council to paint all the houses white and blue!

Bali Cumber

The famous Indonesian island has nothing on Ballycumber. Quick name change and we'll be beating off American tourists.

Walsh Island

Doesn't even need to change the name. An island resort ready to go. You won't get a better tan than the one you get on the bogs around Walsh Island.

Rhodes

Fair enough we are running out of ideas but this is the simplest name change of all that might even slip through a county council vote without anyone noticing. The North of Offaly's answer to Birrfu, the village would become a Greek paradise of gods and goddesses...

Have you got any Offaly resorts to add. Leave them in the comments on our Facebook page or email us to news@offalyexpress.ie

MORE TO SEE

MEMORY LANE: A full gallery of pictures from a Grad from the Offaly archives

Rising Offaly star named on GAA Minor Hurling Team of the Year

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie