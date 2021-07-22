BREAKING: Offaly beat Dublin to win Leinster U-20 Football title
Offaly have beaten Dublin in the Leinster U-20 Football Final in O'Moor Park this evening.
The Faithful County won it on a scoreline of 0-15 to 3-3.
Offaly were by far the better team on the night and fully deserved their win.
There were some nervous moments at the end with Dublin going for a late equalising goal but Offaly held out for a fully deserved win.
FULL REPORT TO FOLLOW....
