20/07/2021

Packed week of action ahead for Offaly inter-county teams

Charlie Mitchell tries to grab the ball for Offaly U-20 hurlers against Kildare.

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

Email:

kevin@tullamoretribune.ie

OFFALY GAA has a huge, season defining week ahead with four teams facing massive games. The U-20 hurlers and footballers, minor hurlers and senior hurlers all face crucial games, with three of them taking place in three days in the middle of the week.

The first into action is the U-20 hurlers who travel to Parnell Park to take on Dublin in the Leinster semi-final on Tuesday, July 20 at 7.30pm. Gary Cahill's side had a fine win over Kildare last Tuesday night and will be aiming to give Dublin a run for their money.

A highly rated Offaly minor hurling team travel to Nowlan Park in Kilkenny to face Kilkenny in the Leinster semi-final on Wednesday, July 21. The game has a 7.30pm throw in and it will be very interesting to see how Leo O'Connor's charges fare against the home side.

Portlaoise is the venue on Thursday, July 22 for the Leinster U-20 Football Championship final between Offaly and Dublin (7.30pm). Offaly have had fine wins over Wexford and Westmeath and they will be aiming to collect the silverware.

Offaly have turned a corner in underage football and hurling in recent years. They were beaten in the 2020 Leinster minor hurling and football finals in recent weeks and the challenge now is to get across the line in a final.

The Christy Ring senior hurling Cup semi-final between Offaly and Wicklow is on the weekend of Saturday, July 24/25. This is a home game for Offaly and is likely to take place in Tullamore. The final is on a week later, Saturday, July 31 as the inter-county season moves towards a climax and Offaly are red hot favourites to make it through there.

