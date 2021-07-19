Search our Archive

19/07/2021

Kiely back on Offaly U-20 hurling panel for big Dublin showdown

Kiely back on Offaly U-20 hurling panel for big Dublin showdown

Cathal Kiely.

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

Email:

kevin@tullamoretribune.ie

CATHAL Kiely has returned to the Offaly panel for Tuesday's evening's crunch Leinster U-20 Hurling Championship semi-final against Dublin in Parnell Park.

The Kilcormac-Killoughey man was not on the panel for last week's fine win over Kildare. He was outstanding for Offaly U-20 hurlers last year and would have been an automatic selection on the team. He also played for Offaly U-20s in 2019. He hadn't joined Michael Fennelly's Offaly senior hurling panel as he tried to deal with injury problems.

His return to the panel strengthens Offaly's hand for the big game against Dublin. He will be an option at midfield and the attack and is accurate from play and frees as well as bringing physicality, intensity and energy to the table.

Kiely replaces Durrow's Sam Bourke on the panel while there have been two other changes to the 24. St Rynagh's Kelan Rigney and Seir Kieran's John Coughlan have been called up with Gearoid McCormack of Coolderry and Dylan hand (Kilcormac-Killoughey) left off.

The same fifteen had been named though there are some positional changes with Dara Maher selected at full back and Padraic Watkins going to the wing.

Offaly turned in a super second half to beat Kildare by 2-25 to 1-16 and will fancy their chances against a strong Dublin team.

The game has a 7.30pm throw in and will be available to watch for free on Sport TG4 YouTube.


OFFALY: Adam Fitzgerald (Birr); Peter Cleary (Shinrone), Dara Maher (Shinrone), Conor Hardiman (Kinnitty); Padraic Watkins (Birr), Killian Sampson (Shinrone), Luke Egan (Tullamore); Cian Burke (Coolderry), Joe Ryan (Birr); DJ McLoughlin (Shinrone), Jack Screeney (Kilcormac-Killoughey), Tom Dooley (Seir Kieran); Charlie Mitchell (Kilcormac-Killoughey), Luke Nolan (Birr), Niall Lyons (Birr). Subs – Mark Troy (Durrow), Aaron Flanagan (Clodiagh Gaels), Cathal Kiely (Kilcormac/Killoughey), Luke Carey (Seir Kieran), Joe Hoctor (Shinrone), Shane Ryan (Coolderry), Kelan Rigney (St Rynagh's), John Coughlan (Seir Kieran).

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie