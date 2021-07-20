Tullamore residents show support for Olympian as he heads off to Tokyo

Jordan Conroy and his mother Jenny in front of the banner erected by neighbours and friends from Dillon Street and Healy Street, Tullamore.
Jordan Conroy was home briefly in Tullamore recently where family and neighbours from Dillon Street and Healy Street gave him a send-off before he heads to Tokyo.
Following the Irish team’s qualification in the Rugby 7s, neighbours pooled together to have posters made and the area was decorated with Irish flags, bunting and balloons.
Conroy has emerged as a brilliant rugby sevens player in the past few years and is a key part of the Irish side that will compete in the Olympics tournament.
More News
Jordan Conroy and his mother Jenny in front of the banner erected by neighbours and friends from Dillon Street and Healy Street, Tullamore.
Shannon Oaks Hotel, Portumna, burning in September 2011. The fire might have started because of a chip pan in the kitchen.
Over 1,000 new Covid-19 cases in Ireland today as number of patients with virus in Irish hospitals continues to increase
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.