20/07/2021

Tullamore residents show support for Olympian as he heads off to Tokyo

Jordan Conroy and his mother Jenny in front of the banner erected by neighbours and friends from Dillon Street and Healy Street, Tullamore.



Damian Moran

Jordan Conroy was home briefly in Tullamore recently where family and neighbours from Dillon Street and Healy Street gave him a send-off before he heads to Tokyo.

Following the Irish team’s qualification in the Rugby 7s, neighbours pooled together to have posters made and the area was decorated with Irish flags, bunting and balloons.

Conroy has emerged as a brilliant rugby sevens player in the past few years and is a key part of the Irish side that will compete in the Olympics tournament.

