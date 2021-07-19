How long is the heat wave going to last? Latest weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann

According to the latest weather forecast from Met Eireann, Ireland is set to enjoy another few days of glorious sunshine and hot weather but a change is coming at the end of the week.

According to Met Eireann, It will stay very warm or hot for much of the coming week with a good deal of sunshine as high pressure continues to influence our weather but temperatures look set to fall back from Friday with showery conditions and even thunderstorms expected.

The weekend is expected to be less warm but temperatures will still be in the low to mid twenties in most areas.

The full weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann is as follows

Tuesday will be another hot and mostly sunny day. Staying dry for most, though there is a slight chance of a few heavy showers breaking out in the north midlands and west through the late afternoon and evening. Highs of 25 and 29 degrees generally, but a few degrees less warm along coasts with light sea breezes developing.

Tuesday night: Another warm and humid night with temperatures not falling below 14 to 18 degrees generally, though slightly cooler in north Ulster. Staying dry with long clear spells but patches of mist and fog will develop again overnight in a light easterly or variable breeze.

Wednesday: A hot and dry day on Wednesday with widespread sunshine and just scattered patches of cloud. Temperatures reaching 25 to 29 degrees generally, possibly higher locally, in a light southerly or variable breeze.

Wednesday night: Very warm and humid again on Wednesday night with temperatures only falling back to between 15 and 18 degrees. There will be long clear spells with some patchy cloud mainly affecting the western half of the country.

Thursday: Thursday is set to be another very warm and dry day with good spells of sunshine, though it will be a little hazier than previous days. Highest temperatures of 24 to 28 degrees in a light southeasterly breeze.

Thursday night: Yet another very warm and humid night with temperatures not falling below 15 to 18 degrees. Staying largely dry with a mix of clear spells and scattered patches of cloud.

Friday: A generally dry day over the northern half of the country with spells of warm sunshine. However, scattered showers will develop over the southern half of the country through the day, with the potential for some thundery downpours. Slightly less warm than previous days with temperatures reaching 22 to 26 degrees in a light to moderate easterly breeze.

The weekend: There is some uncertainty in the forecast for the weekend but current indications suggest that it will turn more showery. It will be less warm than this week, though temperatures will still reach the low to mid-twenties in many areas.