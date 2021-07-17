LATEST: Two areas in Offaly see drop in new Covid-19 cases with third seeing slight increase

The HSE has released its latest update detailing the number Covid-19 cases in each local electoral area in Offaly.

The latest case numbers are from June 29 to July 12, and overall the rates have stayed much the same in Offaly with two areas seeing slight falls and the third seeing a slight rise.

According to the figures from the HSE, the Tullamore Area still has the highest rate in the county with a 14 Day Incidence Rate that remains above the national average. There were 53 new cases in the Tullamore Area in the last two weeks bringing the Incidence Rate down to 181.8. Last week the rate stood at 188.6.

The number of new cases in the Birr Area has also dropped slightly this week according to the latest figures from the HSE. There were just 11 cases in the area in the last two weeks compared to 13 new cases in the previous two weeks. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the Birr Area stands at 43.2 cases per 100,000. The Birr Area now has the lowest rate in the county.

After seeing a significant drop last week, there has been a slight increase in cases this week in the Edenderry Area. Figures from the HSE show that there were 14 new cases in the Area in the last two weeks bringing the rate up to 60 cases per 100,000. From June 22 to July 5, there were just 10 new cases in the Edenderry Area.

The 14 Day Incidence Rate for Ireland from June 29 to July 12 was 150.8 cases per 100,000.