Garda appears in court in Tullamore on charge of sexually assaulting colleague

Gardai appears in court in Tullamore on charge of sexually assaulting colleague
A MEMBER of An Garda Siochana is denying a charge of sexually assaulting another member of the force.
The 30-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting a female garda on June 27, 2019 in the Leinster area.
At Tullamore Circuit Court last week Judge Keenan Johnson adjourned the matter to December 7 next for the fixing of a date for a trial.
The man was remanded on continuing bail to that date following an application from prosecution counsel Kevin White, BL.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.