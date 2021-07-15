34,000 NCT certs on Irish cars are invalid and are being revoked

The National Car Testing Service has identified a system error that has caused some NCT certificates to be issued incorrectly in the last twelve months.

"Some customers were ­incorrectly provided with a certificate of two years duration instead of a one-year certificate," NCTS have said.

"The problem was caused by a computer error, which arose when the expiry dates for test certificates were extended in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This issue only relates to vehicles that were over 10 years old at the time of their last test, and which had their certificate extended by 4 months because of Covid-19. It has affected around 34,000 cars out of a total of 1.3 million tested since the service resumed in June 2020.

"The incorrect certificates, issued at the time of the inspections, have been revoked and new NCT certificates are being issued to all affected customers. This should be complete by August.

"A free full test will be provided for those affected vehicle owners who purchased a vehicle with the expectation of a longer NCT certificate duration if the vehicle is booked for a test in advance of its revised test due date.

"We would like to reassure customers that NCTS has taken all the necessary steps to correct this administrative error and that we will be in contact directly with each affected customer. There is no need for you to take any action until you hear from us.

"Members of the public, looking to purchase a vehicle over 10 years old, are advised to check the vehicle’s NCT certificate expiry date, before purchase. This can be done online at www.ncts.ie.

"The National Car Testing Service database and website (www.ncts.ie) has now been updated to reflect the correct NCT certificate expiry dates on these vehicles and all relevant authorities have been notified.

"To ensure compliance with the regulatory requirements set out in the Road Traffic (National Car Test) Regulations 2017, customers are advised to check that the details on the replacement certificate are valid and should display the corrected NCT certificate on their vehicle. The old certificate is no longer valid and should be destroyed."

For more information visit www.ncts.ie.