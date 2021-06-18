WATCH: Shane Lowry sinks absolutely outrageous putt at the US Open

Shane Lowry was in recovery mode just four holes into his first round at the US Open on Thursday.

The Clara man and 2019 British Open champion was seemingly on course for a good day when he holed a sublime long putt to birdie the second hole but it was undone at the fourth.

Some more of this tomorrow please @usopengolf pic.twitter.com/CNPUcWQIZs — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) June 18, 2021

Shane took seven strokes, recording a triple bogey, on the 529-yard long Par 4, sending him from one under par to two over in a single hole.

Despite the setback, he bounced back with another birdie on the sixth and a string of four pars through to the tenth where he, unfortunately, slipped to another bogey.

A birdie on 14 on the way back to the clubhouse helped keep Shane in the frame. He recorded a one over par round of 72, leaving him in a share of 41st place, five shots off the leader Russell Henley.

One of Lowry's playing partners Francesco Molinari is in third spot, just one shot off the lead after a brilliant round of 68.

Shane returns to the course at Torrey Pines for his second round at 4.59pm Irish time on Friday.