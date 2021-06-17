Offaly men to become rivals in London hurling final

Neil Rogers (left) in action for Birr against UCD in 2005

A number of Offaly men will feature in this weekend's London Senior Hurling Final.

Birr native Neil Rogers is both a player and the manager of the St Gabriel's team who take on the Brothers Pease club in this Sunday's delayed 2020 London SHC final in Ruislip.

Lusmagh's Eoin Kelly will be one of Neil's teammates for St Gabriel's while Seir Kieran GAA native Conor Kennedy is on the opposite side of the argument as he lines out for the Brothers Pearse side.

Philip Hogan, who hails from the Lorrha & Dorrha GAA Club just across the Offaly border in Tipperary will also line out for Brothers Pease. 

