Offaly veterans named on GAA teams of the week

Offaly veterans named on GAA teams of the week

Shane Dooley (left) and Niall Darby (right)

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Offaly GAA veterans Shane Dooley and Niall Darby were named on the GAA hurling and football teams of the week respectively after their performances last weekend.

Dooley scored 0-17 in the Offaly hurlers impressive 1-32 to 0-10 win over Wicklow in their final National Hurling League Division 2A game in Baltinglass.

Darby showed his class and composure as captain as the footballers ran out 1-14 to 0-12 winners over Fermanagh in the Division 3 promotion semi-final, securing passage to Division 2 in the process.

Dooley was named at centre-forward on the team of the week, flanked by Derry's John Mullane and Waterford's Stephen Bennett.

Niall Darby will be back in action this weekend as Offaly take on Derry in the Division 3 final at Croke Park on Saturday evening.

INTERVIEW: Happy Offaly boss concerned at step up to Division 1 hurling

Offaly footballers to revel in Croke Park league final

All this week's Midlands greyhound racing news

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie