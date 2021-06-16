Offaly veterans named on GAA teams of the week

Offaly GAA veterans Shane Dooley and Niall Darby were named on the GAA hurling and football teams of the week respectively after their performances last weekend.

Dooley scored 0-17 in the Offaly hurlers impressive 1-32 to 0-10 win over Wicklow in their final National Hurling League Division 2A game in Baltinglass.

Darby showed his class and composure as captain as the footballers ran out 1-14 to 0-12 winners over Fermanagh in the Division 3 promotion semi-final, securing passage to Division 2 in the process.

Dooley was named at centre-forward on the team of the week, flanked by Derry's John Mullane and Waterford's Stephen Bennett.

Niall Darby will be back in action this weekend as Offaly take on Derry in the Division 3 final at Croke Park on Saturday evening.