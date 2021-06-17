Lowry kicks off US Open in strong playing group today

Shane Lowry

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Shane Lowry will get his US Open challenge underway at 3.29pm today, Thursday, June 17.

The Clara man takes some positive form into Torrey Pines this week having posted four top-ten finishes since March including a fourth the PGA Championship and a sixth on his most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio.

He will play alongside Francesco Molinari and Henrik Stenson for the first two rounds of the tournament. Lowry is aiming to win a second major title of his career having won the 2019 British Open at Royal Portrush. 

Lowry had been a 50/1 shot to double his major tally this week, but BoyleSports have cut him into 33/1 following some strong backing from Irish punters and the current World Number 41 has also been backed down to just 3/1 from 11/2 to finish inside the top ten as he has in three of last four outings.

Spaniard Jon Rahm, whose first win on the PGA Tour came at this week’s San Diego venue, has been cleared to tee it up after recording successive negative Covid tests and is now set to start as favourite at 9/1, while Rory McIlroy also has some strong course form to build on and is an 18/1 shot to win his first major championship since 2014.

