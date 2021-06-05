Petition signed for pedestrian crossing at housing estate in Offaly
A petition has been handed into Offaly county council for a pedestrian crossing near a housing estate in Clara.
At this month's Municipal District meeting Councillor Frank Moran said 95 per cent of the residents of Westwood Grove in Clara had signed the petition tor the installation of a pedestrian crossing at the junction.
''It's badly needed he said.''
Councillor Moran asked for the proposal to go out for funding.
