Meeting planned to Tullamore town centre plans

Tullamore has potential to enhance its town centre for residents, visitors, and the local economy, according to the Green Party, whose Town Centres First strategy will be discussed at a Tullamore Town Meeting on June 3.

The Zoom meeting will be hosted by Minister Pippa Hackett, and will include presentations from Green Party Cllr Louise Heavin of Athlone, and former Offaly planner Vincent Hussey.

“We pushed for a Town Centres First strategy in the Programme for Government and we’d like to talk about how that strategy might apply to Tullamore,” says Minister Hackett. “I’m looking forward to hearing from residents on how they envisage the future of the town.

Architect and Green Party councillor for Athlone Louise Heavin is one of the proponents of the ‘Town Centres First’ strategy.

“In the context of climate change, revitalizing our towns is a key part of sustainable development,” she says. “It’s better for the health and wellbeing of our communities, small businesses and regional economies. We also have a wealth of heritage in our town centres which is worth protecting and enhancing for future generations."

Vincent Hussey, who was a Senior Planner in Offaly County Council for 31 years, says he looks forward to highlighting the strengths of Tullamore town centre as well as exploring access routes to the town centre and some of the gaps that need attention.

“As a planned town, Tullamore is quite compact and this lends itself to the development of a strong network of active travel infrastructure,” he says.

Active travel – cycling and walking – will be an important element of reopening Tullamore and freeing it of traffic. The Grand Canal cycleway is coming into Digby Bridge, and Tullamore was recently awarded €500,000 for Phase One of its cycle network. Meanwhile, St. Kyran’s Street will be opening up to outdoor dining on weekend evenings, which is a very exciting experiment.

The Chamber of Commerce has appointed a dedicated retail group and the local volunteer service has received funding for its centre in Tullamore.

“Tullamore is on the cusp of great change,” says Minister Pippa Hackett. “It’s important that various sectors of the town come together to create a joint vision the future. That includes business, community, recreational, cultural and environmental.”

“I’m looking forward to a good discussion on the future of our town and I would encourage everyone to come along to the Tullamore Town Meeting.”

The meeting takes place online at 7.30pm on Thursday, June 3 2021. You can register to attend here.