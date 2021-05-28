An Offaly tourist attraction has made it onto the Lonely Planet Guide

Birr Castle Demesne has made it onto the Lonely Planet list of the top eight hidden treasures in Ireland for visitors.

This is not the first time Birr has made it onto a Lonely Planet list, being named as one of the top ten most child-friendly castle estates in the world in 2019.

Birr Castle Demesne is all about the outdoors this summer and is one of the hidden treasures in Ireland, described by Tom Hall of The Lonely Planet as places where “travellers can escape the mundane of lockdown once measures have been lifted and reignite the sense of wonder and discovery."

Grainne O’Malley, General Manager says “We are delighted, but not surprised, to have made this list. Anyone who knows Birr Castle Demesne, including the Parsons family who have had the honour of living here for over 400 years, our wonderful local members, and visitors from all over the world are blown away by what Birr has to offer to all generations, from family trails to world-class gardens, to our science centre and our beautiful castle.”