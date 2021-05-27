Man chased down and arrested in Tullamore after old lady has handbag stolen
A man has been arrested after an old lady on a mobility aid was accosted and had her handbag stolen in Tullamore this morning.
Tullamore Garda are currently investigating an incident that occurred at 11am this morning during the course of which an older lady walking on a mobility aid was accosted and her handbag stolen.
Gardai say a foot chase ensued and, with public support, a male was arrested and is currently detained.
