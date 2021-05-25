Sewage bubbling through manhole in Tullamore town centre

Sewage is bubbling through manhole covers in Tullamore town centre.

That's according to Fianna Fail councillor Declan Harvey said he had very little faith in Irish Water and claimed they were only interested in the wealthier areas of Dublin.

Councillor Harvey had earlier spoken this month's meeting of Tullamore Municipal District about raw sewage bubbling up through a manhole on Tyrells road (Convent View) in Tullamore.

''Everytime we have heavy rain the sewerage comes up on the path. There is a gully both sides of the road and one the other side of the canal. It's going on 30 years or more. I don't have great faith in Irish water, I do in Offaly County Council, and everyone that does their job. This has been going on for years. I'm asking you to investigate it again. It's going to cost a lot of money to do it but it needs to be done,'' he said.

The local councillor also asked about a report into the water capacity on the north side of the town which has been awaited for a number of years.'

'I remember when it started we were told it would be eight months, then we were told it would be another while. It's going on so long. That's Irish Water, they tell you one thing and do another. Irish Water don't seem to consider jobs here. If it was up in D4 these issues would be dealt with.''

Director of Services Tom Shanahan said the only problem with the water is a network issue. He pointed out that Tullamore has a waste water treatment plant and a good water supply.

He said the plan had four stages, three of which were complete. He said it was extremely technical and work would be undertaken on an incremental basis in terms of doing the improvements including Tyrells road.

''At the moment Irish Water has identified bottlenecks in the network and they now know what needs to be done. The next task is to come up with options to remedy those situations, it can take place in various areas around the town, there will be four reports."

Mr Shanahan said what the council has received so far from Irish Water has been very ''helpful in terms of planning applications.''