50 new jobs announced at Offaly hotel prior to reopening

FIFTY new jobs have been created at the Tullamore Court Hotel which is preparing to reopen next month.

The hotel is part of The iNua Collection group which is creating a total of 350 new jobs in preparation for reopening their nine hotels from June 2.

Jobs are being created in the reception, accommodation, kitchen, bar, restaurant, leisure centre and spa departments.

The Tullamore Court Hotel is recruiting 50 new positions in preparation for reopening for residents from June 7.

The hotel will also be open to non-residents for outdoor dining and to leisure centre members from June 7.

The General Manager at the hotel, Philip O’Brien, said they are pleased with how bookings are looking for the summer months.

“Myself and the team are looking forward to welcoming all our local friends and customers back to the hotel to enjoy our new summer menu,” said Mr O’Brien.

“We can’t wait to open our doors again, to get maximum use from our outdoor dining area over what we hope will be a great summer season, and to welcome 50 new staff members to the team.”

The Chief Executive of The iNua Collection, Sean O’Driscoll, said that bookings across the group’s nine hotels are looking strong for summer. “The entire team is delighted to be reopening after such a long closure period,” he said. “The iNua Collection is happy to be back creating jobs again and we look forward to 350 new employees joining our existing 750 staff. Hospitality as an industry is great for developing the confidence and social skills of younger people when they start work, full of opportunities to move up the ladder quickly for those who are ambitious.”

“At The iNua Collection, we operate a Learning & Development Academy and support our employees to achieve educational qualifications while working,” continued the CEO. “Opportunities include our Trainee Manager Development Programme and our Chef Training Academy led by Group Executive Chef & Michelin-star chef, Stefan Matz.”

The hotels within The iNua Collection are the Radisson Blu Hotels in Cork, Limerick, Athlone & Sligo, Muckross Park Hotel Killarney, The Kilkenny Hibernian Hotel, The Tullamore Court Hotel, The Hillgrove Hotel Monaghan and The Fairways Hotel Dundalk.