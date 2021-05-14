Makeover for community shop in Offaly village

Pullough Community Shop has been given a makeover over the past month, coinciding with the Pullough-Turraun stretch of the new Greenway being completed and opened.

The committee identified that improvements were needed and put a plan in place with help from businesses and organisations, to make these plans a reality.

Located halfway between Lough Boora and Tullamore in a peaceful and tranquil environment, Pullough is as rural as you could find but its people are very proactive and its getting its just reward with people across the county turning up to visit, cycle and walk.

Improvements include a new wheelchair-friendly bench and toilet, bike racks, benches for outdoor dining including umbrellas and a brand new external paint job.

The committee would like to thank all those who contributed including Pullough Tidy Towns who applied for funding, Offaly Homefix for repairs and painting and especially Castle Paints of Tullamore who provided the paints for half price.

Pullough Community Shop, as well as providing teas and coffees, are now offering fresh scones, brownbread and buns as well as ice creams, sweets and treats. A big welcome awaits from our fantastic volunteers and village people.