Offaly Oxfam store issues volunteer appeal as it prepares to reopen

Oxfam  Tullamore will reopen for business and donations on Monday next, May 17 but the top priority is new volunteers to lend a hand in the shop. 

Volunteers play a vital role in Oxfam’s work globally, while also providing a solution to throwaway fashion by saving items from ending up in landfills here at home. By giving a little of their time and creativity, each one makes a huge difference in support of some of the most at-risk communities in the world, while helping our planet a little along the way. 

Caroline Reid, Communications Manager with Oxfam Ireland,  said:  "As our shop teams swing back into action in preparation for their long-awaited reopening,  we have launched an appeal right across  Ireland for volunteers to join our retail teams. 

“I would encourage anyone interested in lending some time at Oxfam  Tullamore to make an application through our online portal  - people can give as little or as much time as they like,  and we provide full training.  Beyond day-to-day retail duties, there are a variety of activities that people can help with from visual merchandising (for anyone with a creative flair for designing window displays) to social media (crafting engaging posts for digital channels).  Oxfam shops are a hive of activity with  plenty  of opportunities to meet new people, learn new skills, and of course, have some  fun along the way.”   

At the end of December, Oxfam  Tullamore, along with countless other businesses  in Offaly  closed  their doors  for the third time since the pandemic was declared  – to protect staff,  volunteers,  and customers and to play their part in Ireland’s response to Covid-19. 

Reid  continued:  “The loss of income during this period, which funds life changing projects across the world,  dealt a  massive  blow. However, we have amazing supporters in Offaly who have helped us bounce back after each  lockdown  by shopping and donating to Oxfam  Tullamore. 

"We're really looking forward to seeing all of our staff and volunteers in store again, doing what they do best, and we're so excited to welcome our customers and donors back on the  17 May. 

“It is because of the commitment and enthusiasm of our staff, volunteers, and supporters that Oxfam  Ireland  can work towards building a fairer and more sustainable world for everyone.” 

You can contact Oxfam  Tullamore  on  057 932 2801  or email the team at  tullamore@oxfam.org. 

Apply to volunteer with Oxfam  Tullamore  here: www.oxfamireland.org/getinvolved/volunteer/apply 

