Offaly GAA club announces local team sponsors after deal with international retailer

Just a week after international retailer Sports Direct came on board as an Official Supporter, Rhode GAA Club has announced tow further sponsorship deals.

The club's new main sponsors will be Kilmurray Sand and Gravel. Dermot and Conor Kilmurray presented new sets of Jersey’s to the three adult men’s teams as the players returned to training this week. Picture above, Chairman John Kilmurray receives a jersey from Conor Kilmurray and senior player Dylan Kavanagh tries one on for size while receiving another jersey from Dermot Kilmurray.

The club is also continuing its connection with Eden Decor. John and Orla Kilmurray and sons, proprietors of Eden Decor will now be associated with the club grounds. Pictured as the adult teams returned to training at Eden Decor Fr Dowling Park are L-R Oliver Murphy (vice chairman), John Kilmurray (Eden Decor) and Eoghan Hickey (secretary).