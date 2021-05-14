TWO FOR TODAY: Support an Offaly business today and every day

To mark the re-opening of businesses the Offaly Express, Tullamore Tribune and Midland Tribune are running a Back in Business campaign to help the county as it re-opens socially and commercially.

We will promote two new local businesses every day with this, our 'Two For Today' initiative. Remember to support local so we can get #OffalyBackInBusiness and keep it that way!

Tullamore Pipe & Drain Cleaning

www.walshdraincleaning.ie

Pipe and drain cleaning experts, with expertise in power washing, CCTV, Septic tank cleaning and waste collection.

Tullamore Pipe & Drain Cleaning Ltd is based in Tullamore Co Offaly and we have over fifteen years experience in the pipe and drain cleaning business.

Our main drain cleaning clients include Offaly County Council and Tullamore Town Council.

Tullamore Pipe & Drain Cleaning Ltd serve the Midlands and all of Ireland. Contact us for our professional and competitive rates in Pipe and Drain Cleaning throughout Ireland.