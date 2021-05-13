Offaly artist's stunning light display to travel the River Shannon

An incredible light display from Offaly artist Mick Murray will travel the Shannon this summer.

Light Ballet is presented as part of Brightening Air | Coiscéim Coiligh, a nationwide, ten-day season of arts experiences brought to you by the Arts Council, this June.

Light Ballet will transform the skies and surrounding landscape of eight counties with a light installation floating down the River Shannon over eight days.

Created by Mick Murray and Lighting Designer Matthew Cregan, Light Ballet will be visible (13th to 20th June) from up to seven kilometres and covering almost two hundred kilometres, this installation will be accompanied by a newly composed soundscape by David Kitt.

Audiences will be able to access the soundscape via the Culture Works and Brightening Air websites. The light installation and soundscape are synchronised in real-time allowing audiences to experience the soundscape at home, along the edgelands or those in-between places through their phones, tablets or computers.

Produced by Culture Works, who create and produce exciting and unforgettable arts and cultural experiences, Light Ballet, through its powerful physical presence, will surprise and delight everyone who encounters this spectacle of light and sound.

The installation will dance through the skies of Clare, Galway, Leitrim, Longford, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary and Westmeath

Through the River's embrace of summer, Light Ballet offers an opportunity for people to stay home, but look up and around them to experience a moment of hope, joy and togetherness.

From Offaly, Light Artist Mick Murray has over 20 years of experience working as a lighting designer and light artist. Mick has created a series of works and installations in the public realm. From large-scale public light installations to sculptures his work has been showcased throughout Ireland.

Matthew Cregan is a Lighting Designer from Belfast and has worked extensively in Theatre and Live Events over the last 20 years. Matt has worked on a number of outdoor lighting projects and large-scale public events including NYF Dublin, Star Wars Spire Installation, Lyric Theatre, RTE, Gaiety Theatre, and Olympia Theatre.

“A major waterway in Ireland, the Shannon is home to a continuous thread of bustling harbours and peaceful bays, lively towns and villages and fascinating heritage and historical sites. Even though we can't be together right now, it will offer us the opportunity for collective connection, creating a shared experience. We want people from where they are to stop and look around,” explained Mick.

Light Ballet and Culture Works are also inviting schools to engage in the creative process through provision of a bespoke education pack. Two primary schools from each of the eight counties will receive a pack with a worksheet and a set of instructions on how to create light movements. The artist will incorporate these into the final design. As the light installation passes through each of the locations on the River Shannon, the children’s lighting design will appear as part of the overall light installation.

For more information on the full programme for Brightening Air | Coiscéim Coiligh visit www.brighteningair.com.

For more information on Light Ballet visit www.cultureworks.ie or get social on Instagram @Cultureworks.ie and @lightballeteu and on Twitter @cultureworksie and @BalletLight.