Great-grandfather receives suspended prison sentence for Offaly motoring offences

A 71 year old great- grandfather was sentenced to three months in the Midlands Prison, suspended for one year, at last week's sitting of Tullamore district court.

Richard O'Brien, 8, Lower Maiden Street, Newcastlewest, Co. Limerick was visiting his daughter in Tullamore on April 21 2021 when he was stopped at Cloncollig and had no insurance or driving licence. He later failed to produce them.

His solicitor Donal Farrelly said he was visiting his daughter who was unwell. He had driven a short distance to a shop when he was stopped. He very much regrets what he did.

Mr Farrelly went on to explain that Mr O'Brien had a number of serious medical conditions including heart disease and diabetes.

The defendant had 28 previous convictions including four for no insurance. The last conviction was at Newcastlewest court when he was disqualified from driving for four years for driving without insurance.

Judge Staines noted that Mr O'Brien was driving while disqualified. In addition to the suspended sentence she imposed a four year disqualification.