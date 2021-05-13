#offalybackinbusiness
TWO FOR TODAY: Support an Offaly business today and every day
To mark the re-opening of businesses the Offaly Express, Tullamore Tribune and Midland Tribune are running a Back in Business campaign to help the county as it re-opens socially and commercially.
We will promote two new local businesses every day with this, our 'Two For Today' initiative. Remember to support local so we can get #OffalyBackInBusiness and keep it that way!
Tullamore Blinds
High Street, Tullamore
Tel: 057 93 41795
Visit our Facebook page HERE.
Serving the Midlands for over 37 years
Manufacture & Repair of Window Blinds
Domestic and Commercial
Roller, Vertical, Venetian, Wooden, Velux
Old Blinds Refurbished
