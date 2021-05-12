Offaly County Council describes proposed housing development as 'sub-standard'

Offaly County Council has outlined its reasons for refusing planning permission for a major housing development in the Cappincur/ Daingean Road area of Tullamore.

The large scheme in the name of Daingean Road, Residential Ltd, sought to construct 97 dwellings including a mixture of terraced, detached, and semi-detached, two, three and four-bedroomed houses The plan also included one and two-bed apartments along with a creche.

The planning authority described the layout of the proposed development as ''sub-standard''.

In addition its close proximity to the N52 and the lack of ''appropriately distributed car parking'' was contrary to the Tullamore Town and Environs Development plan 2010.

The authority also said there was poor distribution and layout of open space and resulted in ''negative visual impact and a poor design concept for the site.''

It said the development would be injurious to the residential amenities of future occupants and would be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

The planning authority was not satisfied that connection to water and wastewater services can be facilitated.

Furthermore, it felt it may have a negative impact on the biodiversity and ecology of the area in particular on bats which are a protected species under the Wildlife Act 1976.

The application had attracted submissions from the Residents of Barony Way c/o Councillor Tony McCormack and Daingean Road Residents who expressed concern about the potential for flooding in the area. The residents noted that the application included a flood risk assessment which stated there was no history of flooding in the area.

However, they disagreed and said they could advise differently adding that most days standing water can be seen on the lands following a period of moderate rain. In addition, they said the area flooded in 1992, 2008 and 2009.

The residents were also uneasy about a possible increase in traffic. They pointed out that the Daingean road leads onto the N/52 N/80 by-pass. They were concerned that the close proximity of the development to the by-pass would have a negative impact on the flow of traffic along the Daingean road.

They also contended the development was not in the best interests of the area.

The company who made the application Daingean Road Residential Ltd, has its address in Dundalk, County Louth.